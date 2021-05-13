The trial for three ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd has been postponed to next year following their indictment on federal civil rights charges.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane will now stand trial on March 7, 2022. They were originally scheduled to stand trial this August. The rescheduling follows a motion hearing Thursday morning in Hennepin County District court, where Judge Peter Cahill said the federal case should proceed first. Defense attorneys for the officers did not object to changing the date. Prosecutor Matthew Frank said he disagreed with the new date.

The three, along with ex-officer Derek Chauvin, were indicted last week by a federal grand jury on charges of abusing their positions of authority to detain Floyd. According to the charges, the officers used the "color of the law" to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights to be "free from the use of unreasonable force" when Chauvin pinned Floyd down with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, and the other three did nothing to stop him. "This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd," the charges state. A federal trial in that case has not yet been scheduled.

Chauvin was convicted three weeks ago of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd, who was pinned to the ground under Chauvin's knee for more than nine minutes as he pleaded to breathe before he lost consciousness and died. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

The wide-ranging motion hearing Thursday touched on several key issues: Lane's attorney requested 30 years' of police use-of-force reports that were flagged by Minneapolis police's internal affairs unit so he could raise doubts about an officer's obligation to intervene against other officers. An evidentiary hearing was loosely scheduled for August so defense attorneys can question a New York Times reporter and possibly prosecutors about a leak to the New York Times about early plea negotiations with Derek Chauvin.

Thao's attorneys, Bob and Natalie Paule, had filed a motion seeking a dismissal of the charges against their client and sanctions against prosecutors for the New York Times leak. Bob Paule argued Thursday that the leak harmed his client's right to a fair trial. He said the Minnesota Attorney General's Office was likely the source of the leak because Tim Arango, the New York Times reporter who wrote the story, had met with Gray, and in that meeting Arango had a copy of a prosecution court document that had not yet been publicly filed. Bob Paule called the New York Times leak "the single most outrageous" incident of misconduct he's seen in his legal career.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank said he was "sick to my stomach" over the leak.

"…We didn't authorize that leak," Frank said. "We didn't give that leak."

Cahill said he, defense attorneys and prosecutors had a private discussion about the issue in February, and he had "suggested" that prosecutors provide affidavits to the court swearing under oath that they did not leak the information. Cahill expressed frustration Thursday that only Frank had submitted an affidavit. The judge said he had hoped other prosecutors would have followed suit to avoid the "circus" of defense attorneys subpoenaing prosecutors to testify at a public court hearing.

Paule noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent the judge a letter about the leak and suggested affidavits, but refused to file a sworn affidavit. Ellison courted attention in the New York Times by giving an interview to Arango for a different story and posing for a photo in the courthouse, Paule said.

"Why did the attorney general's office not provide the affidavits to clear this up immediately?" Cahill asked. "…The defense would not leak such a thing."

"I don't agree with that," Frank said in clear disbelief of the judge's statements.

Frank accused the defense of bringing up the issue to further its arguments for a change of venue, which the judge has repeatedly denied and again on Thursday noted would be denied. Frank also suggested that Cahill was shifting the burden of proof onto prosecutors when defense attorneys voiced the allegations. The judge rejected the claim and said defense attorneys will be responsible for investigating their accusations.

Cahill said he believed the leak likely came from the U.S. Department of Justice.

After several rounds of back and forth and escalating frustration from the judge, Frank and Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joshua Larson said they would seek affidavits from other attorneys in their offices, including Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Cahill said the court will hold an all-day evidentiary hearing in August to vet the leak. He said if prosecutors don't voluntarily provide the court a sworn affidavit, it is "fair game" for defense attorneys to subpoena them to testify. Cahill said Arango can also be subpoenaed, adding that he is "unlikely" to issue a court order asking Arango to reveal his sources.

"This is a particularly pernicious issue," Cahill said of the leak.

