Denker: And now Elon Musk is coming after Lutheran refugee organizations

Let’s first explain how Global Refuge is connected to the ELCA. Despite a flashy new website and graphics, “Global Refuge” is a corporate-style rebrand of an 89-year organization called Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS). It’s not lost on me that this organization began in 1939 in the wake of Nazism in Germany. LIRS was indeed founded in response to the needs of European Jews and other religious, ethnic, political and cultural minorities — including so-called Communists and LGBTQ people — who were being rounded up, stripped of their citizenship, and sent to ghettos and concentration camps. American Lutherans, many of whom were of German descent, wanted to separate themselves from their German Lutheran counterparts, a large majority of whom had signed oaths of allegiance to Hitler and a “German Christian” national church. The support of immigrants, many of whom weren’t Christians, by these American Lutherans was in direct resistance to a political movement in Europe that saw itself as returning Germany to its nativist home, exclusively for white (Aryan) German Christians only. All others were somehow not “real” Germans. Sound familiar?