Denker: A dangerous start to summer: smoky rain and a terrorist attack amid endless wars

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I grew up learning that in case of fire, you just needed to douse it with water and the fire will go out. But such common-sense rules don’t seem to hold fast anymore in our increasingly upside-down country and world.
This past Tuesday, I woke up to pouring rain and an acrid smell of smoke in the sky as I made breakfast with my two kids for their last week of school. A planned elementary school end-of-year park picnic was moved indoors. Gone was the refreshing, earthy smell of an early summer rain, replaced with something scary and sinister that didn’t dissipate even as the rain continued to fall.
We didn’t have “air quality” indoor recess days when I was growing up in the Midwest. But that was before Canadian wildfires, decimating northern land held sacred to Indigenous peoples, became a regular occurrence. I also don’t remember frequent power outages, but last summer we had to leave our house overnight in at least one lengthy power outage, and again this past Monday night I found myself in the dark in the middle of cooking dinner.
President Donald Trump appealed to the real concerns of everyday moms like myself (especially white, Christian moms like myself) when he won the presidency for the second time last fall. He did masterfully what so many authoritarian-leaning leaders have done before: give credence to the very real sense of anxiety facing many people in a world that is inherently unjust and dangerous, but then make the very prescriptions and policies that will make that world more dangerous and certainly more unjust — thus giving him an excuse in the future to possibly try to remain in power and to weaken democratic norms that support future fair and free elections.
On that smoky, rainy June morning, world headlines bore witness to the same phenomenon of danger and violence perpetuated by the very leaders who promised to bring protection, safety and security (again, especially to those who fit their demographic and racially ideal profile). I was struck by the second day in a row of dueling top headlines related to the ongoing crisis and violence in Israel and Palestine.
You may rightfully say that crisis began in intensity on Oct. 7, 2023, with a violent massacre plotted by Hamas, who still holds more than 50 hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. It’s true that in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7, many left-wing voices were not vocal enough in condemning antisemitism and recognizing its ongoing role in threats against Jewish people and in rhetoric about the state of Israel itself. Still, it’s also true that the roots of the conflict in Gaza stretch back much further than October 2023, and at the center of recent Israeli politics is the authoritarian-leaning, right-wing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, like Trump, has avoided legal consequences by remaining in office.