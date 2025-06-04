Denker: A dangerous start to summer: smoky rain and a terrorist attack amid endless wars

You may rightfully say that crisis began in intensity on Oct. 7, 2023, with a violent massacre plotted by Hamas, who still holds more than 50 hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. It’s true that in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7, many left-wing voices were not vocal enough in condemning antisemitism and recognizing its ongoing role in threats against Jewish people and in rhetoric about the state of Israel itself. Still, it’s also true that the roots of the conflict in Gaza stretch back much further than October 2023, and at the center of recent Israeli politics is the authoritarian-leaning, right-wing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, like Trump, has avoided legal consequences by remaining in office.