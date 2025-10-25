Twin Cities

Delta flight from MSP aborts takeoff after flames shoot out of engine

Passengers boarded another plane and arrived in Portland two hours later than planned.

By Kevin Duchschere

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 5:58PM
A Delta Air Lines jetliner (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff Thursday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a mechanical failure resulted in flames shooting out of the right engine.

The plane, which was headed to Portland, Ore., returned from the runway to the gate, according to Delta spokesperson Bre’onna Richardson.

Passengers from flight 1661 boarded another plane and arrived in Portland two hours later than scheduled, she said in a prepared statement. “We apologize to our customers for their delay in travel,” she said.

“ABC World News Tonight” aired video footage Friday of the plane on the runway at MSP, showing flames coming from under the right wing.

about the writer

Kevin Duchschere

Team Leader

Kevin Duchschere, a metro team editor, has worked in the newsroom since 1986 as a general assignment reporter and has covered St. Paul City Hall, the Minnesota Legislature and Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties. He was St. Paul bureau chief in 2005-07 and Suburbs team leader in 2015-20.

