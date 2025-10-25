Delta flight from MSP aborts takeoff after flames shoot out of engine

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff Thursday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a mechanical failure resulted in flames shooting out of the right engine.
The plane, which was headed to Portland, Ore., returned from the runway to the gate, according to Delta spokesperson Bre’onna Richardson.
Passengers from flight 1661 boarded another plane and arrived in Portland two hours later than scheduled, she said in a prepared statement. “We apologize to our customers for their delay in travel,” she said.
“ABC World News Tonight” aired video footage Friday of the plane on the runway at MSP, showing flames coming from under the right wing.