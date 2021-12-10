Earning frequent flier miles with Delta Air Lines just got harder.

In a first for U.S. airlines, passengers who book Delta's "basic economy" tickets will no longer earn frequent flier miles. They also will receive no credit toward status in its Medallion program. The change goes into affect for new purchases on travel starting next year.

The Atlanta-based airline, which is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, announced the change Thursday. To soften the blow, Delta also announced that customers who change a basic economy flight will receive flight credit — minus a change fee for future travel — rather than getting nothing.

Delta's basic economy fares pre-pandemic didn't allow changes. Earlier in the pandemic, Delta introduced a more flexible change policy temporarily across fare classes to reduce the deluge of frustrated travelers facing hours-long waits on customer-service phone lines.

"Basic economy fares were designed for those who prioritize price, and we know that even our most price-conscious customers value flexibility," Delta said, in a statement.

Delta is the first airline to prevent passengers who purchase basic economy flights from earning miles, said Kyle Potter, editor atThrifty Traveler, a flight deal and travel education website.

American Airlines doesn't allow its basic economy fares to qualify for its status program. United Airlines limits what you earn toward status for its base fares. But both do allow these fares to accumulate points.

Potter is seeing furious reactions on social media and said, "outrage to this story is bigger than any other since Sun Country stranded people in Mexico" in 2018.

"This comes on the heels of billions of taxpayer-funded subsidies for Delta and other airlines and at a time when travelers at large are starting to think of travel again," he said. "So for Delta to make this change to their most budget-conscious travelers on these basic economy fares is a slap in the face to people."