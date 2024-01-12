Delta Air Lines closed out 2023 with "the highest holiday travel volumes in its history" and a quarterly net income that more than doubled.

For the October-December period, the Atlanta-based carrier posted net income of $2 billion — an increase of 146%.

"In 2024, demand for air travel remains strong and our customer base is in a healthy financial position with travel a top priority." said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO, in a statement.

Delta reported $14.2 billion in revenue for the period, an increase of 5.9% from a year ago. The company topped Wall Street expectations with $1.29 earnings per share.

"Business is going great. Just go to any airport," Bastian told CNBC in an interview Friday morning.

Delta, which operates one of its major hubs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is the first major U.S. airline to report earnings results for the holiday season.

The company trimmed its 2024 full-year forecast slightly, now projecting between $6 and $7 per earnings per share — down from a previous estimate of more $7 a share. As a result, its stock, along with other major airlines, fell in pre-market trading.

International travel passenger revenue was 25% higher than a year ago.

After the strong financial results, Delta will pay $1.4 billion in profit sharing next month to its 100,000 employees.

Delta's on-time arrival rate last year was 84.72% ranking it as the top North American airline.

The company drew sharp criticism from customers in September when it announced significant changes to its SkyMiles loyalty program, which were subsequently revised. Delta made no mention of the flap in its Friday earnings release and said that the program was seeing "record membership growth."