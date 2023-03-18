DULUTH — Nadine Muzerall threw out a serious superlative. Ohio State's pace, the way they controlled the game, the fast transitions, and deflection of quality shots — all of it was more than what she has seen in her seven seasons as Buckeyes' coach and beyond.

"I've coached Division I for a long time as an assistant and as a head coach and honestly that is probably the best hockey game that I've ever coached in terms of pride in what my team accomplished," said Muzerall, who also works with Canadian national team players and was an assistant at her alma mater Minnesota.

It was enough to advance Ohio State to the NCAA women's Frozen Four championship game, where the Buckeyes (33-5-2) will attempt to defend their title against Wisconsin (28-10-2). The Badgers are tied with Minnesota at six for most national championships since the women's hockey tournament became an NCAA-sanctioned event in 2001.

The championship game is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Amsoil Arena.

Ohio State eased into the finale with quick feet and a relentless drive that shut out Northeastern 3-0 and stopped a Huskies' winning streak that started in mid-November. Hadley Hartmetz, Sloane Matthews and Makenna Webster scored while Amanda Thiele had 15 saves in Friday's semifinal.

The Badgers had a trickier route against a longtime rival — one that ended where it often does: in overtime. Minnesota scored early in the first period, then the Badgers went scoreless for two before scoring back-to-back goals in the third period. Minnesota tied the game with just more than a minute left, sending it into overtime.

Wisconsin freshman Caroline Harvey's wrist shot at 16:47 ended the game.

In Badgers' circles, people keep tossing about the word "resilience." Wisconsin struggled through a five-game midseason losing streak and the loss of top defender Natalie ,Buchbinder, also a U.S. national team player, to a season-ending leg injury.

"Obviously we had a rough patch in the beginning of January and we've gone through some adversity, but that has only made us strong," sophomore forward Casey O'Brien said earlier this week. "And so right now I think we're peaking. We're playing the best hockey we've played all year and we're just really excited."

Ohio State's Jaques wins Patty Kazmaier Award

Buckeyes' Sophie Jaques won the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday afternoon in a packed Ice Cube Atrium at Amsoil Arena. She is just the second defenseman to win the award given by USA Hockey to the top Division I women's player in 26 years — Harvard's Angela Ruggiero won it in 2004 — and the Buckeyes' first.

Jaques addressed her teammates from the podium and said she wouldn't want to be in this position with anyone else.

"This would not be possible without any of you," she said.

Jaques, of Toronto, was also the WCHA's Player of the Year and helped the team to its first regular-season conference title.

Other top three finalists included Alina Muller of Northeastern and Colgate's Danielle Serdachny.