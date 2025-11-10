A hunting novice joins Minnesota’s deer opener

By the end of it, I was honestly more nervous than I’d been before. The idea of going out during the season opener without ever firing a gun seemed stupid, even if technically legal. So I consulted Minnesota Star Tribune editor Dave Orrick, who is affectionately known around the newsroom as the guy for city folk to talk to when they want to get outside. He agreed to take me out shooting, and soon, I was ordering a blaze orange vest off Amazon and heading out to a wildlife management field.