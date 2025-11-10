A hunting novice joins Minnesota’s deer opener

In the darkness before sunrise on Saturday morning peering out of my hunting perch, it was hard to believe I’d be able to spot a deer in my path.
I had never hunted before. Up until a couple months ago, I’d never even held a shotgun, much less fired one. But when I was asked to join the orange-clad ranks this weekend for Minnesota’s firearm deer hunting season, a local tradition for many residents, my instinct was to say yes.
Truthfully, the idea of hunting for anything has never crossed my mind. Abstractly, I’ve long thought that if I’m OK with eating meat (though I limit the amount), I should be willing to hunt for it. As I learned through an online firearm safety course, responsible hunting is a form of conservation. With that out of the way, how could I say no?
I am willing to try most things once or twice. However, as I learned, being willing to go out there and being able to take the shot are two different things.
The prep
I enrolled in the online firearm safety hunter education course, which is required under Minnesota law for someone to receive a state hunter education certificate. While it never became less surreal that I could take, finish and pass the course without ever holding a firearm, I appreciated the in-depth situational awareness videos that walked me through all of the things that could go wrong.
By the end of it, I was honestly more nervous than I’d been before. The idea of going out during the season opener without ever firing a gun seemed stupid, even if technically legal. So I consulted Minnesota Star Tribune editor Dave Orrick, who is affectionately known around the newsroom as the guy for city folk to talk to when they want to get outside. He agreed to take me out shooting, and soon, I was ordering a blaze orange vest off Amazon and heading out to a wildlife management field.
I showed up in Dr. Martens, a beanie and cropped jeans and of course, my vest for safety, but Orrick didn’t judge. He’d brought a couple different firearms, as well as practice rounds, blanks and live rounds for me to get a feel for.
Orrick showed me how to properly hold and sight a shotgun, where it should hit on my body as not to bruise from the kickback. I was nervous, but he never made me feel stupid. It wasn’t like he grew up hunting, he told me on our walk back. Like I was, he’d taken up hunting it later in life and learned to embrace the outdoors from a different vantage point.