Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Wild and Wolves both being strong contenders to make the playoffs — a rarity in their combined history. Those teams have only made the playoffs in the same year twice: the 2002-03 season and the 2017-18 season. Both still have work to do, but let's enjoy the far-too-infrequent dual competence.

5:00: Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins the show to discuss the relatively quiet start to free agency for Minnesota. The reason is not complicated: They don't have any cap space. What they did clear with the one-year Kirk Cousins extension went quickly. But another decision looms by Sunday on Danielle Hunter. Plus Goessling says the Cousins deal, which includes a no-trade clause, doesn't necessarily mean a Cousins trade is out of the picture.

26:00: Davante Adams is headed out of Green Bay; the Gophers women's basketball team headed out of Green Bay with a win.

