A Winona man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for using social media apps and sexually extorting dozens of girls — many of them preteens — across the country and abroad.
Decades in prison for MN man who used social media apps to sexually extort dozens of girls
The girls were as young as 9 and lived in the U.S. and abroad, according to prosecutors.
Valentin Silva Quintana, 31, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul after pleading guilty to one count each of producing, distributing and possessing child sex abuse material in connection with a scheme that spanned 14 months until June 2023.
Quintana’s sentence from Judge Jerry Blackwell includes 20 years on supervised release after his time in prison ends.
Between April 2022 and June 2023, Quintana used social media apps including Snapchat and Instagram to threaten, sexually manipulate and exploit at least 65 girls primarily between 9 and 15 years old in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Zealand and elsewhere.
He knew their true ages and used fake identities — many with feminine first names such as “Queen Lee” — and lied about his age to the girls. He used images and videos to pose as a girl in order to make himself more believable.
Quintana sometimes convinced girls that he was their friend or romantic partner, or he offered them money.
But most frequently, he persuaded girls to send him a sexual photo or video or covertly recorded them engaging in sexually explicit conduct and then threatened to send the first image to their friends and family unless the girls produced ever more graphic sexual images and videos for him.
He then shared some of the material with other people through the internet.
Prosecutors wrote in the plea document that they believe “there are many more as-yet identified minor victims of [Quintana’s] scheme … depicted in child pornography images stored in the defendant’s … cloud computing account and cellphone, and attempts to identify the victims are ongoing.”
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it is conducting a facility assessment before determining next steps, as most inmates remain.