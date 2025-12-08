News & Politics

Debate to offer early look at Minnesota’s GOP race for governor

More than a half-dozen candidates will debate in southern Minnesota on Monday night.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2025 at 7:31PM
The debate, hosted by Southwest Minnesota State University College Republicans, will feature nine candidates. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The growing Republican field of candidates running for governor will appear on a stage for the first time together Monday evening, offering a preview of early attack lines and who might be rising to the top of the pack.

The debate, hosted by Southwest Minnesota State University College Republicans, will feature nine candidates, including House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 governor nominee Scott Jensen, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls and attorney Chris Madel, the newest entrant into the race.

The debate comes as Minnesota is in the national spotlight following attacks from President Donald Trump against the Somali community in the state and increased deportation efforts.

The field for governor could still grow. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell filed paperwork to run for governor last week and told the Minnesota Star Tribune he will announce whether he plans to seek the office at a news conference on Thursday.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2006, but they think they have a shot next fall with DFL Gov. Tim Walz seeking a third four-year term. Candidates are already attacking the administration over cases of Medicaid fraud and see Walz as vulnerable on the issue.

Democrats say the 2026 midterm election will be a referendum on Trump and feel emboldened by recent victories for their party across the country.

The battle for the GOP nomination could stretch out into next summer. The Minnesota Republican Party will hold an endorsing convention next spring to pick a candidate to take on Walz, but some candidates have said they already plan to move on to the state’s August primary election either way.

The debate will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

