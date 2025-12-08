Cause under investigation of fire that severely damaged mosque and school in Prior Lake

Leaders of a southwest metro mosque and school significantly damaged in an early Monday fire say they will rebuild, but members and students are shaken and devastated by the loss of the building where they gathered to worship, learn and celebrate milestones.
No one was hurt in the fire that was reported about 2:20 a.m. at the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake and took fire crews from several agencies hours to put out.
Part of the charred building on Timber Trail SE. was still standing Monday afternoon, but part of the roof collapsed, fire officials said.
“The emotional and spiritual impact of this tragedy is immense,” said mosque board member Touhid Kahn. “The building can be damaged, but faith, unity and community cannot be destroyed. We will need help emotionally, spiritually and financially to rebuild.”
Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the State Fire Marshal in concert with local officials are investigating to determine how the fire started.
A motorist passing by on nearby Hwy. 13 spotted the blaze and called 911.
Hours after the fire, representatives from the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) were joined by Prior Lake’s mayor, state legislators and others who surveyed the damage and spoke during a news conference.
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said he woke up to learn that one of the “promising and unique Islamic centers in Minnesota” was severely damaged, and said it is potentially a total loss.