News & Politics

Cause under investigation of fire that severely damaged mosque and school in Prior Lake

Part of the roof collapsed, but no one was hurt in the blaze at the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2025 at 8:33PM
Crews work to put out a fire at the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake. (City of Prior Lake)

Leaders of a southwest metro mosque and school significantly damaged in an early Monday fire say they will rebuild, but members and students are shaken and devastated by the loss of the building where they gathered to worship, learn and celebrate milestones.

No one was hurt in the fire that was reported about 2:20 a.m. at the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake and took fire crews from several agencies hours to put out.

Part of the charred building on Timber Trail SE. was still standing Monday afternoon, but part of the roof collapsed, fire officials said.

Fire damaged the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake. (City of Prior Lake)

“The emotional and spiritual impact of this tragedy is immense,” said mosque board member Touhid Kahn. “The building can be damaged, but faith, unity and community cannot be destroyed. We will need help emotionally, spiritually and financially to rebuild.”

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the State Fire Marshal in concert with local officials are investigating to determine how the fire started.

A motorist passing by on nearby Hwy. 13 spotted the blaze and called 911.

Hours after the fire, representatives from the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) were joined by Prior Lake’s mayor, state legislators and others who surveyed the damage and spoke during a news conference.

A fire danaged the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake. (CAIR-MN)

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said he woke up to learn that one of the “promising and unique Islamic centers in Minnesota” was severely damaged, and said it is potentially a total loss.

“We don’t know exactly what happened here. We hope it was an accident,” Hussein said. “This is a significant blow to us.”

The fire left about 200 students from kindergarten through 12th grade with no place to attend classes Monday, but two satellite campuses remained open.

Fire damaged the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake on Dec. 8, 2025. (CAIR-MN)

“Our heart is broken,” said Mayor Kirt Briggs, as he said many will wait for a “thorough investigation” to determine what caused the fire.

The mosque in the heart of a neighborhood opened in 2017 and was active in the community. It held a yearly celebration to show appreciation for first responders, Briggs said.

CAIR is urging mosques and all places of worship to increase security protocols, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Hussein said he is letting law enforcement “get to the bottom of this” before speculating what happened.

But he said, Minnesota has led the nation in attacks against mosques over the past four years, with damage exceeding $3 million. He said 40 mosques have been the target of vandalism or arson in that period, including a break-in late last month at the Masjid Uthman Islamic Center in north Minneapolis.

Last year there were 16 incidents against mosques in Minnesota. The next highest was five in California, Hussein said.

As the cleanup and investigation continues, Kahn asked for the community to keep all affected in their thoughts and prayers.

“We are grieving deeply,” he said.

Imam Hassan Jama, who serves a mosque in Minneapolis and is not connected to Masjid Hamza, echoed Kahn’s request.

“I know them,” he said at Monday’s news conference. “Please stand with us and support us.”

Hussein also asked the community to consider supporting the mosque financially and help “rebuild this beautiful mosque and school.”

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Fire that severely damaged Prior Lake mosque and school under investigation

card image
City of Prior Lake

Part of the roof collapsed, but no one was hurt in the blaze at the Masjid Hamza mosque and Baitul Hikmah Academy.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Nearly 7-year sentence for driver who was drunk, on video call when he killed couple in I-694 crash

card image

News & Politics

Debate to offer early look at Minnesota’s GOP race for governor

card image