The Twins entered Friday's 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves well-rested.

Or they were supposed to be, at least, after Thursday's day off in Fort Myers, Fla.

"I turned my alarm off, and I still woke up at 6:30," righthander Randy Dobnak said. "So it's kind of a problem I have."

Dobnak started Friday's game, throwing six groundballs and five strikeouts despite no extra sleep. That wasn't the only part of his off-day that went awry, as he had plans for sunset kayaking outing with Griffin Jax — "Get a little bit romantic," Dobnak joked — but the bookings filled up before the two could go.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday he was hoping his players wouldn't sneak into the complex for the extra work, as he felt everyone needed a little break to power through the final 10 days of spring training. Dobnak did end up relaxing, playing video games with his roommate, catcher Mitch Garver, before walking to pick up some food.

Food was also the main part of Jorge Polanco's day away from the facility. "I just try to spend a lot of time with the family, do a cookout," the infielder said, adding he made steaks and Italian sausages. "… But I don't think we ever get to be not thinking about baseball, even if it's an off day. That's our job."

With Thursday off, Polanco had been away from baseball since exiting Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates because of some left adductor tightness. But he was able to hit, catch some ground balls and run Friday, his first real activity other than rehab in the past few days.

"It's feeling very good now," Polanco said.

Two pitchers optioned

The Twins sent pitchers Devin Smeltzer and Shaun Anderson to their alternate training site, which means they are destined for Class AAA.

The moves left them with 49 players in camp, including 24 pitchers.

Lefty Smeltzer, 25, has given up seven runs in four innings in three Grapefruit League outings. Anderson, a 26-year-old righthander, pitched the past two seasons for the Giants and came to the Twins after a Feb. 3 trade for LaMonte Wade Jr.

"The guys that have been in our bullpen, we haven't gone down the list and talked to everyone about their opening day status or anything like that," Baldelli said.

"… There are probably a number of guys that are right on that line that we're still watching and assessing and just keeping track of everything they do. And we'll see where we're at on opening day."