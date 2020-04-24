The final day of 2020 draft starts at 11 a.m. Here's where you can get everything you need before, during and after the draft to keep up with news on the Vikings and the rest of the NFL.

Vikings picks going into the day: Fourth round (Nos. 117, 130, 132 overall) Fifth round (Nos. 168, 169, 176); Sixth round (Nos. 203, 206, 208); Seventh round (Nos. 220, 244, 250, 254). An updated list of Vikings picks is here.

