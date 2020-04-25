Here's the updated list of Vikings draft picks:
Round 1:
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Round 2:
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Round 3:
Cameron Dentzler, CB, Mississippi State
Round 4:
D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings get defensive in fourth round, draft two ends and a linebacker
D.J. Wonnum of South Carolina and James Lynch of Baylor are the first addition to the defensive line since Everson Griffen announced his departure this month.
Vikings
No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches
Clunky at times, poignant at others, and exceptionally entertaining in spots, the NFL draft entered its third and final day with Cincinnati selecting an Appalachian…
Vikings
49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft…
Vikings
The final day: Picks come fast. Here's a guide to the draft action
Day 2 of the draft, which includes the second and third rounds, starts at 6 p.m. Here's where you can get everything you need before, during and after to keep up with the Vikings and the rest of the NFL.
Vikings
St. John's tackle Ben Bartch drafted by Jacksonville in fourth round
Bartch, a 6-6, 309-pounder weighed about 75 pounds less just a couple of years ago when he moved from tight end. He's the first MIAC player drafted since 2003.