LAS VEGAS – Santi Aldama had 22 points, first-round pick and former Breck standout David Roddy had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves 70-63 in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Kevon Harris scored 17 points and was the only Wolves player in double figures. First-round pick Wendell Moore Jr. shot 3-for-11, including 1-for-8 from three-point range, and scored seven points for the Wolves, who fell to 1-1 in Vegas.

Neither team shot well from long range, resulting in a low-scoring affair. Memphis shot 3-for-31 on threes, the Wolves 4-for-33, including 1-for-21 in the first three quarters.

The Grizzlies used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead. Leading 53-52 on Matteo Spagnolo's floater with 6:04 to play, the Wolves didn't score again until Moore's layup with 53.4 seconds left.

Roddy played the entire fourth quarter, recording six points and four rebounds, including two offensive rebounds that led to layups.