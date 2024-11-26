Podcast: Will the Vikings land Daniel Jones? + Film review, poetry and more

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ reported interest in quarterback Daniel Jones, who was recently released by the Giants. Rand goes through the reasons it might make sense even if it doesn’t seem to add up on the surface.
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ reported interest in quarterback Daniel Jones, who was recently released by the Giants. Andrew Krammer joins for a weekly film review of the Vikings. Krammer and Rand will look at how everyone except Justin Jefferson had a big day on offense.
10:00: Andrew Krammer joins for a weekly film review of the Vikings. Krammer and Rand will look at how everyone except Justin Jefferson had a big day on offense and get into some problems in pass coverage that could become troublesome as the schedule gets tougher.
35:00: Vikings poetry delivers again.
47:00: The Wild, the Gophers and the Wolves.
