Sports

Podcast: Will the Vikings land Daniel Jones? + Film review, poetry and more

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ reported interest in quarterback Daniel Jones, who was recently released by the Giants. Andrew Krammer joins for a weekly film review of the Vikings. Krammer and Rand will look at how everyone except Justin Jefferson had a big day on offense.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024 at 3:52PM
Daniel Jones (8) picked up first down on a sneak in the fourth quarter during a NFL wild card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ reported interest in quarterback Daniel Jones, who was recently released by the Giants. Rand goes through the reasons it might make sense even if it doesn’t seem to add up on the surface.

10:00: Andrew Krammer joins for a weekly film review of the Vikings. Krammer and Rand will look at how everyone except Justin Jefferson had a big day on offense and get into some problems in pass coverage that could become troublesome as the schedule gets tougher.

35:00: Vikings poetry delivers again.

47:00: The Wild, the Gophers and the Wolves.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Vikings

Richter ‘continues to excel’ as Vikings special teams come off roller-coaster performance against Bears

card image

After early success on special teams, the Vikings broke even with costly plays in the final minutes of regulation as the Bears mounted an 11-point comeback.

Vikings

Vikings place linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve, sign former first-round pick Jamin Davis

card image

Colleges

Football Across Minnesota: On comebacks, jump-cuts and a can't-lose coach

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image