It wasn’t as easy as it looked like it might be in the third quarter, but the Lynx won a big game Wednesday at the IMG Acadamy in Bradenton, Fla. with an 86-83 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx (12-5) stayed in fourth place in the WNBA, putting some distance between them and the fifth-place Sky (11-7).

Damiris Dantas had the best game of her career, scoring 28 points with seven rebounds. Crystal Dangerfield had 15, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 10. Napheesa Collier scored just eight, but had nine rebounds and five assists.

The Lynx led by 18 early in the third quarter before the Sky stormed back.

Down eight to start the fourth, the Sky started the fourth on a 13-3 run to take its first lead of the game on Allie Quigley’s three-pointer with 5:50 left.

Dantas hit a three. Then, Dangerfield scored on the break, was fouled and made the free throw with 3:56 left to put the Lynx up 83-79.

. Dangerfield put the Lynx up six with a floater with 1:09 left, and Quigley answered. Collier missed a three-point attempt with 39.9 seconds left, and Courtney Vandersloot hit two free throws with 34.4 seconds.

With 17.6 seconds left Collier committed an offensive foul, giving the ball to Chicago. But, out of a time out, Sims stole the ball from from Quigley. Fouled, Sims made one of two free throws with 3.1 seconds left. Vandersloot’s last-second heave was off. Cheyenne Parker came off the bench to score 20 points with 15 rebounds for Chicago.

With Dangerfield scoring six, the Lynx opened the game on an 8-0 run. But, by the final minute of the quarter the Sky had pulled within a point on two free throws by Quigley with 48.4 seconds left.

At the other end Shenise Johnson was fouled, made the first free throw, but missed the second. But Erica McCall made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the quarter to put the Lynx up four entering the second.

Dantas had five points while Collier, Dangerfield and Odyssey Sims all had four in the second quarter, as the Lynx pushed that lead as high as 11 in the second.

Copper’s layup with 3:05 left in the half pulled the Sky within 41-36, but the Lynx ended the half on a 9-4 run to grab a 50-40 halftime lead.

Sims drove for a score. After a Sky score, Dantas hit a three-pointer. Dangerfield then scored the next four Lynx points, including a steal and layup.

That run continued into the third quarter and wound up being a 17-4 run that put the Lynx up 62-44 on Dantas’ three-point play with 7:16 left.

And then Chicago came roaring back with an 18-2 run to pull within two points on Colson’s jumper with 2:02 left.

But the Lynx finished the quarter 8-2, starting with a basket by Dantas and threes by Shenise Johnson and Herbert Harrigan to push the lead back to eight entering the fourth.

