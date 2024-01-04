Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the history of the Timberwolves, which has included 12 seasons that have ended with 24 wins or fewer. That's how many wins the Wolves have now — after 33 games. Their most recent efforts in a 24-9 season have been lacking, though, including a loss to New Orleans on Wednesday. As fans grumble through this lull, it's a lesson in expectations.

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look ahead to Thursday's game at Michigan and the challenges of a Big Ten slate. After some good showings against weak competition, what should we expect from Ben Johnson's team?

33:00: Justin Jefferson sure sounds like he wants Kirk Cousins back as his quarterback; Minnesota's PWHL had a successful debut.

