As curling evolves, Team USA constant remains John Shuster

SIOUX FALLS – By the time John Shuster and his merry band of curlers faced Caden Hebert’s team in pool play on Thursday, they had already blitzed through the schedule to qualify for the finals of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials.
Team Hebert, the junior national champions out of the Eau Claire Curling Club, decided to play like the savvy veterans of Team Shuster.
Shuster counted two in the ninth end only to see the kids tie the match at 7-7 with one in the 10th. But Shuster prevailed 8-7 in extra ends.
“They’re obviously our junior national champs, and none of these guys were alive when I played my first Olympic trials,” Shuster said with a chuckle. “But I mean they played an absolutely incredible game, like start to finish. I mean, I had to make two really, really, really good ones in nine to get two to even have a chance to force them in the 10th.”
Shuster’s first Olympics was 2006 in Turin, Italy. Now, he’s trying to return to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games, which will be held in February around Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The men’s and women’s winners of the team trials will head to an Olympic qualifying event Dec. 6-18 in Kelowna, British Columbia, to compete for one of two remaining spots in the Olympic field.
This week’s trials have been a battle royale of top teams. There’s Shuster’s squad out of Duluth Curling Club being chased by teams skippered by Korey Dropkin (also out of Duluth) and Danny Casper, based at Chaska Curling Club.
Someone was going to feel the sting of not advancing out of pool play, and it was Team Dropkin that was 2-4 in pool play. It’s Team Shuster vs. Team Casper in a best-of-three series that began Friday. Shuster lost 7-6 in Game 1 and faces elimination Saturday.
“It’s all these teams,” said Shuster, 43, who won Olympic gold in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2006. “Casper and those guys are still extremely young. I look at, my best years probably were my 30s and, there’s nobody on Casper’s team in their 30s yet. And those Hebert kids.