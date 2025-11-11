The United States normally qualifies for a spot in the Olympic curling tournament during the spring before the Games, based on an accumulation of points gained at previous World Championships.
Not this cycle.
The top eight countries in points qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The American men’s team finished ninth while the women finished 10th, meaning the winners at this week’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials would not automatically earn trips to Italy in February.
That adds intrigue to the trials.
The men’s and women’s winners this week will have to compete with a handful of other countries in an Olympic Qualifying Event Dec. 6-18 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The top two teams there will get berths in the Olympic curling competition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
But before Italy and before Canada, there’s Sioux Falls.
When to watch
Tuesday through Sunday.
Where to watch
Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.