Olympics

How to watch and who to watch at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in curling

John Shuster of Duluth is aiming for his sixth Winter Games as teams filled with Minnesotans compete in Sioux Falls this week to take the next step toward the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 6:02PM
John Shuster of Duluth, shown at a competition at the Chaska Curling Center in August, is trying to qualify for his sixth Winter Olympics. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The United States normally qualifies for a spot in the Olympic curling tournament during the spring before the Games, based on an accumulation of points gained at previous World Championships.

Not this cycle.

The top eight countries in points qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The American men’s team finished ninth while the women finished 10th, meaning the winners at this week’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials would not automatically earn trips to Italy in February.

That adds intrigue to the trials.

The men’s and women’s winners this week will have to compete with a handful of other countries in an Olympic Qualifying Event Dec. 6-18 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The top two teams there will get berths in the Olympic curling competition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

But before Italy and before Canada, there’s Sioux Falls.

When to watch

Tuesday through Sunday.

Where to watch

Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

How to watch

All matches will stream on Peacock during the week. The finals on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) will also be shown on USA Network.

USA Curling is organizing watch parties at curling clubs across the country on Thursday at 7 p.m. Host clubs include those in Duluth, Two Harbors, Blaine, Rochester and Owatonna.

Format

There are four men’s and four women’s teams playing in a double round-robin tournament on Tuesday through Thursday, with sessions starting at noon and 7 p.m. each day. The top two teams from each tournament then play in a best-of-three final series beginning Friday.

Minnesota men’s teams to watch

John Shuster, out of Duluth, is shooting for an astounding sixth Olympics but faces strong challengers in teams skipped by Korey Dropkin, also out of Duluth, and Danny Casper, out of Chaska.

Minnesota women’s teams to watch

Tabitha Peterson, of Eagan, is attempting to reach her third consecutive Olympics, which would be the second consecutive Olympics for her sister, Tara. Cory Thiesse of Duluth and Taylor Anderson-Heide, who lives in Minneapolis, round out the team.

The junior national champions, skipped by Allory Johnson of Forest Lake and joined by her sister Gianna Johnson and Morgan Zacher of Rogers, are also competing at trials.

What else you should know

  • The last time the U.S. men had to compete in the Olympic Qualifying Event to reach the Olympics was before the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
    • The U.S. men and women have participated in every Olympics since curling returned as a medal sport in 1998.
      • Dropkin and Cory Thiesse, both of Duluth, already have qualified for the Olympics in mixed curling.
        • The winning duo in the Paralympic Team Trials will automatically qualify for the mixed doubles event in Italy in March.
          La Velle E. Neal III

          Columnist

          La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

          See Moreicon

