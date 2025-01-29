Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein became the third girls basketball player in Minnesota history to reach 4,000 career points when she hit the milestone in the Rangers’ 110-27 victory over visiting East Central on Tuesday night.
Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein becomes third Minnesota girls player to reach 4,000 points
Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein, a Gophers basketball commit, scored 42 points for the Rangers in their win Tuesday to reach the milestone.
Oehrlein, who has committed to play for the Gophers, scored 42 points Tuesday. Oehrlein, who went into the game with 3,960 career points, made a three-pointer with 12 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the second half to give her 40 points for the game and 4,000 for her career.
Oehrlein went into the game averaging 30.2 points per game.
The Rangers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 18-0 on the season.
On Dec. 28, Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addison Mack became the second girls player in state history to reach 4,000 points.
Providence Academy junior guard Maddyn Greenway neared the 4,000-career point milestone Tuesday night when she scored 41 points in the Lions’ 78-67 victory at Jordan.
Greenway increased her career total to 3,977 points. The Lions, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and are 18-0 on the season, play at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday.
Rebekah Dahlman of Braham is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 5,060 points.
Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein, a Gophers basketball commit, scored 42 points for the Rangers in their win Tuesday to reach the milestone.