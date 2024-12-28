Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addison Mack on Saturday became the second girls basketball player in state history to surpass 4,000 career points.
Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy becomes second girls basketball player in Minnesota history to surpass 4,000 points
Mack, who stands second in state history in scoring, passed the milestone with a 30-point game against Stewartville.
Mack passed the milestone in the Redhawks’ 71-39 victory over Stewartville at Hamline’s Hutton Arena in the Capitol City Classic.
Mack scored the Redhawks’ first four points to reach the milestone in her 155th game. She finished with 30 points Saturday as the Redhawks, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 8-3.
Rebekah Dahlman of Braham is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 5,060 points. Dahlman, who graduated in 2013, surpassed 4,000 career points during her junior season in her 158th game.
Mack, who is averaging 33.2 points per game, scored 36 points in the Redhawks' 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday. That moved her past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Carlie Wagner (3,982 career points) into second place, behind Dahlman, on Minnesota’s girls basketball scoring list.
Mack, who has committed to play for Maryland, reached 3,000 points on Dec. 29, 2023, in the Redhawks' 70-46 victory over Hill-Murray.
Three boys players have surpassed 4,000 points in state history — Anders Broman and Bjorn Broman of Lakeview Christian and Kevin Noreen of Minnesota Transitions
Thief steals Mankato West High’s hockey sticks, scuttling weekend holiday tournament in Duluth
The Scarlets’ showdown against Anoka will be made up later this season.