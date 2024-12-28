Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy becomes second girls basketball player in Minnesota history to surpass 4,000 points

Mack, who is averaging 33.2 points per game, scored 36 points in the Redhawks' 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday. That moved her past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Carlie Wagner (3,982 career points) into second place, behind Dahlman, on Minnesota’s girls basketball scoring list.