Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein can light up a scoreboard quickly, and not always in the scoring column.
Gophers basketball commit Tori Oehrlein sets state record for assists in a game
Crosby-Ironton junior guard breaks record with her third quadruple-double of the season
The Rangers standout set a Minnesota high school girls basketball state record Tuesday with 21 assists in a 113-33 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson. The previous record of 20 was shared by two Roseau players, Megan Taylor in 1997 and Katie Borowicz in 2019.
The four-star recruit and Gophers commit ended the game with a quadruple double — 30 points, 21 assists, 12 rebounds and 12 steals — her third of the 2024-2025 season.
Oehrlein is averaging 29.8 points, 16.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 7.3 steals per game this season for the Rangers, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News' class-by-class rankings.
Filling up the nets
Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway and Minnehaha Academy senior Addi Mack combined for 90 points — Greenway with 51 and Mack with 39 — in Providence Academy’s 99-78 victory Tuesday night (Watch the replay here.) It tied for fifth on the state’s all-time list for most combined points in game by opposing players. Providence Academy and Minnehaha are ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the 2A state rankings.
In 2023, Greenway, who is committed to Kentucky, and Mack, who has signed with Maryland, combined for 105 points in a game — Greenway scored 60, Mack had 45 — the second-most ever for opposing players in one game.
The record belongs to Karly Jusczak of Pine City and Grace Heins of Ogilvie, who combined for 125 points. Jusczak had 63 points and Heins 62 in Ogilvie’s 89-82 victory on Feb. 9, 2024.
