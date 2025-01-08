Gophers basketball commit Tori Oehrlein sets state record for assists in a game

Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway and Minnehaha Academy senior Addi Mack combined for 90 points — Greenway with 51 and Mack with 39 — in Providence Academy’s 99-78 victory Tuesday night (Watch the replay here.) It tied for fifth on the state’s all-time list for most combined points in game by opposing players. Providence Academy and Minnehaha are ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the 2A state rankings.