Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

What do you get when you graph the hero’s journeys in “The Odyssey” and “Alice in Wonderland” onto two spunky Indigenous siblings who’re trying to escape their family’s history of boarding school trauma? A comedy with dashes of magical realism in which a man turns into a cyclops and a seemingly loving siren mother bites the heads off her kids, all to the soundtrack of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.” A week after getting back from the Kennedy Center premiere of “The Other Children of the Sun,” which she wrote and directed, theater founder Rhiana Yazzie started rehearsals for another new play that she also wrote and directs. “The Nut, the Hermit, the Monk and the Crow” uses humor and puppetry to address historic traumas. The comedy concludes the 15th season of New Native Theatre. “I started writing this play during the pandemic when I was invited to do something for the young people in the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program,” Yazzie said. “I asked, ‘What does the self-help movement look like from a Native perspective?’ When I write, I often look at poignant subjects through a lens of comedy and big visuals.” The cast is studded with young talent and the creative team includes shadow puppet designer Erica Warren. Ends May 4. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, $35 or pay-as-you-can at brownpapertickets.com)