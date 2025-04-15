Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Paul Simon
With his 2018 farewell tour in the rearview mirror, the great American singer/songwriter has unexpectedly hit the road again for his Quiet Celebration Tour to recognize his underappreciated 2023 album, “Seven Psalms.” Despite suffering from near total hearing loss in one ear, Simon, 83, is performing “Seven Psalms” in its entirety, with a little help from Edie Brickell, his singer/songwriter wife who appears on the album. Then after an intermission, you can call it greatest hits, though Simon might not play the tunes you want to hear. (7 p.m. Sun., Tue. & Wed. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $170-$1,100, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Being another opening night on a major stadium tour, it’s hard to know what to expect of the biggest hip-hop/R&B concert the Twin Cities has seen since Beyoncé and Jay-Z played the same football field in 2018. If Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance — with his tourmate and “All the Stars” collaborator in tow — was any indicator, Minnesota fans are in for a dazzling visual production and fast and furious tear through his now-bountiful playlist of hits and hard-hitting album tracks. The Los Angeles rap kingpin has been consistently great in previous local performances. SZA is more of an unknown but highly anticipated quotient, as St. Louis’ electro-soulful R&B innovator skipped us on her tour for 2022’s enchanting “SOS” album. (7 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., limited-view $209 and resale seats remain, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Lady Blackbird
Formerly signed to a Christian label, Marley Munroe has blossomed into a psychedelic soul-jazz singer as Lady Blackbird. Her 2021 album “Black Acid Soul” showcases her instincts as a stylist, interpreting songs by Bill Evans, the James Gang and Nina Simone. Lady Blackbird soars with newfound freedom and vulnerability on 2024’s collection of originals, “Slang Spirituals,” coming across with the fiery, gospel-infused intensity of Simone and the visual flamboyance of Grace Jones. (7 p.m. Tue., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
New Power Generation
Since Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, there have been various events in subsequent Aprils in the Twin Cities to honor him. Michael Bland, a drummer with Prince & the New Power Generation, has assembled a band of former Paisley Park associates and friends for 2gether — A Tribute to Prince. Other musicians include Purple sidemen Dr. Fink, Tommy Barbarella and Levi Seacer Jr., Homer O’Dell and Rick Kinchen of Mint Condition, as well as G Sharp, Jay Bee and Ashley Commodore. (8 p.m. Sat., Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $40-$50, hopkinsartscenter.com)
J.B.