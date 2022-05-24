Criminal charges are being weighed against a 34-year-old man accused of driving on the wrong side of a highway late at night over the weekend in Scott County and causing a head-on crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in the other vehicle.

Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said Tuesday that the collision on Hwy. 169 west of Jordan early Sunday "is being reviewed now" for possible charges against Michael M. Morse, of Chaska. Hocevar added that the possibility of Morse being intoxicated at the time of the crash "is being investigated."

The State Patrol on Tuesday identified the woman who died as Arianna M. Vos, of Hutchinson, Minn.

Vos was a passenger in an SUV that was heading south about 3:20 a.m., when it was hit by Morse's larger SUV, the patrol said.

Two others with Vos were taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries and identified by the patrol as 20-year-old driver Cassidy N. Martin, of Gaylord, Minn., and fellow passenger Alyssa L. Grutt, 20, of Hutchinson.

All three women had on their seat belts, and there was no suspicion by the patrol that Martin was under the influence of alcohol.

Morse was not injured, the patrol said. A message was left with him Tuesday for comment about the crash.