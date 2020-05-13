At least four people were injured early Wednesday in a crash involving a driver going the wrong way on a highway in Brooklyn Park.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 169 when she collided with a northbound Chevy Impala near County Road 81 around 1:15 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Authorities closed the highway for more than four hours as they removed the wreckage and investigated the crash. The highway reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

The Altima driver, identified as 28-year-old Yana Olson, of Lester Prairie, Minn., was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with nonlife threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol has not released the name nor the condition of the 22-year-old Impala driver.

But three passengers in his vehicle were injured and taken to North Memorial. They were identified by the patrol as Ashley Behrendt, 22, of Rush City, Minn., Valentino Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, and Brooklyn Simonitch, 21, of St. Paul. The patrol listed their injuries as noncritical.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.