Guardians can keep vulnerable Minnesotans from their families. Changes to state law could make that harder to do.

Sherry Rae Linn sits in her room at an assisted living home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday. Linn is trying to get free from her court-appointed guardian, who moved her from her home in Breezy Point and prohibits her from seeing or talking to her only child. “All I do is sit here in this little room, 24 hours a day 365 days a year,” said Linn. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)