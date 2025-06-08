Guardians can keep vulnerable Minnesotans from their families. Changes to state law could make that harder to do.

When a Crow Wing County judge assigned a guardian to oversee much of Sherry Linn’s life in 2023, she lamented the shrinking of her world.
It got smaller still after Linn, who uses a wheelchair and has fallen many times, was moved from her home in Breezy Point in north-central Minnesota to an assisted living facility more than 100 miles away in Brooklyn Park.
Now, she said, her life is limited to a 6-by-6-foot room.
In January, citing “increasing” aggressiveness from Linn’s daughter, Rebecca Etienne, guardian Traci LaForge of Presbyterian Family Foundation (PFF) barred Linn from seeing her only child. Linn said the decision left her feeling as if she were “locked up in jail.”
Such restrictions are all too common, say advocates for Minnesotans with court-appointed guardians. They hope revisions to state law approved by the Legislature in May — including requiring guardians to use less restrictive steps before denying access — will make it harder to keep people from their families.
“Right now, the guardian can restrict without court approval, so we need to be very careful about any such restriction,“ said Suzanne Scheller, an attorney who specializes in elder law.
”The bar should be set high given the need for support for the person subject to guardianship."
Minnesota has 41,000 guardians — whether family members, friends or strangers contracted to do the job — who take over a vulnerable adult’s decision-making if they’re deemed unable to make choices or meet their basic needs.