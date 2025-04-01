Counterpoint: Working from home is actually underrated

Our various workgroups continued to meet via Microsoft Teams, and we still held our monthly all staff meeting for the 30-plus of us. As the compliance officer, I was involved in every action we took to get a company to return to compliance with our rules. Every day I had at least three or four meetings with colleagues scheduled, and usually had six to eight more unplanned consultations. Being home meant I could accommodate other people’s different schedules, and be available anywhere from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (you have to draw the line somewhere).