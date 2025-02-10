Counterpoint: When did the politics on child sex trafficking become more important than protecting kids?

Our Rescue opens its new global headquarters downtown Minneapolis this week (“Embattled group will relocate to Mpls.,” Feb. 6, and “Mpls. pulls back on ties with Our Rescue,” Feb. 8). Before relocating, we offered $100,000 in matching grants to local partners and were finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the city of Minneapolis to provide $1 million in training and services at the South Minneapolis Community Safety Center. To be clear, the city was not going to pay us — Our Rescue was offering our funds for digital forensics training and equipment for police, online safety training for caregivers and services for survivors.