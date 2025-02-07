Amid backlash, Minneapolis re-opens search for anti-sex trafficking services at safety center

Council Member Emily Koski, who is running for mayor, said at a news conference on Friday morning that she was not aware that Our Rescue was being considered for a place in the South Minneapolis Community Safety Center until the Minnesota Star Tribune reported it this week. She said she would ask the public safety audit team to conduct a comprehensive review of the process, and formally request a report from Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration on all city contracts under $175,000 issued since 2015.