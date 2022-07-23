Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

On July 17, the Star Tribune's "Curious Minnesota" feature asked the fundamental question "Why does Minneapolis have a Park Board?"

The answer lies not whether this unique Park and Recreation Board exists, but what it has accomplished. The Minneapolis Park Board was authorized by legislation and affirmed by Minneapolis voters. No such board in any city in North America has the power granted here in the late 1800s. This board not only has the unique power to own land, even outside city boundaries, but to control its own budget and to tax. In other cities, park boards have little or no power, leaving them advisory. The question to the voters in 1883 was whether they wanted to leave the City Council in control or an actual Park Board, in our case, of elected commissioners.

It's likely we would not have what we have if this power had not been granted. Ask these questions, and it's obvious:

Would we have lakes for everyone's use, with walking and biking paths, or would lakes be like most in urban areas, with homes and businesses abutting them? Would we have 49 neighborhood center parks, staffed, for everyone's use within nearly six blocks of every home in the city? Would we have massive urban forests, not only in parks, but boulevard trees on every street in the city? Would we have golf courses, most outside city limits, as well as so many other recreational opportunities and facilities?

The Park Board has, since its founding, been so much a part of what makes Minneapolis what it is. As an example, the Minneapolis Institute of Art sits on land donated to the Park Board more than 100 years ago. That land also houses the Children's Theatre Company — the largest such theater in the country — and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Besides, where would we be without the land the board owns along the rear Mississippi River and Minnehaha Creek, as well as the iconic Minnehaha Falls?

There is so much in the history and background of this system, which is a major reason Minneapolis residents live here. The system's own park police protect staff and citizen use of the parks.

Most of the land under the airport is owned by the Park Board and is the reason why the airport is where it is.

Developments throughout the system, including athletic fields, would likely not be there without this independent board, especially the premiere Neiman Sports Complex located by the airport.

The acquisition of the now-headquarters building in north Minneapolis on the river, at a bargain, is just an example of something that would not have happened if the City Council and mayor had control.

Would the Lake Harriet Band Shell and Rose Gardens still exist if the city had control?

Imagine, if the council and mayor had control, the real estate developments adjacent to or on what is now parkland. The public would not have much access to the parks and lakes. No one doubts that. Just look at suburban lakes and find how many have homes or businesses abutting them.

We can spend a lot of time, as the Curious Minnesota article did, surmising whether there was a power grab or profiteers involved. Anyone can put together a lot of stories and come up with that conclusion. The claims of William S. King are merely an example that the real push was to create this unique system. So many were involved. The original board in 1883, with a lot of prominent citizens, was made up of then recent Gov. John S. Pillsbury. In 1889, the board was joined by William W. Folwell, the first president of the University of Minnesota and the historian of the state of Minnesota, having published his four volumes as the authority.

We are lucky that so many people had a part in this great system. We are the envy of every urban park system in the country, for one reason: Created for Minneapolis was not merely a Park Board, but one elected by the citizens and with the power to carry the mission forward that our residents deserve and desire.

Bob Fine is a past president of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.