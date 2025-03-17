Counterpoint: Think about who’s opposing municipal broadband

The Connect Willmar Initiative wasn’t born out of ideology — it was created because “local internet providers were not interested in improving Willmar’s internet infrastructure,” according to the city. Yet only after the initiative gained traction did Charter Communications swoop in, deploying its usual playbook. It propped up its fake consumer group, the Alliance for Quality Broadband — a front it has used elsewhere to derail public broadband efforts — and blanketed the area with Facebook ads and mailers warning that the initiative would “burn your tax dollars,” even though the city plans to pay for the network using bonds and other financial options, without an increase in taxes.