Counterpoint: The optimism of emerging nonprofit community newsrooms is not ‘cruel,’ it’s ‘intentful’

We won’t presume to tell Anfinson or individuals in other communities what kind of newsroom and media platforms they need. But let’s be clear: Residents in our communities have put in a lot of time and work to establish what we believe is best for us. Each community had corporate-owned newspapers shuttered over the past five years — we know what the absence of local news looks like. We have felt the disconnection happening in real time, as people turn to a Facebook/Instagram/TikTok algorithm to inform them of community happenings.