‘Cruel optimism’ holds back meaningful change for community journalism

Nineteen of every 20 people who commit to a diet fail within five years, Hari writes. It wasn’t just because of their lack of dedication; it was substantially due to no change in the foods available when their commitment broke down. This is cruel optimism. Create hope, but don’t change the foundation upon which long-term success is built. We don’t blame the food industry, or society, for their failure to address the underlying problems; we put it on the individual, shifting blame and guilt.