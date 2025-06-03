Counterpoint: The case against historic designation for the Glendale Townhomes

Wonsley’s third argument is that “historic designation would help preserve Glendale’s unique role in Minneapolis history — without preventing redevelopment.” She does acknowledge the added review and bureaucracy involved, however, which is why the MPHA opposes the designation. This argument is talking out of both sides of her mouth almost as skillfully as President Donald Trump. There are undoubtedly ways to honor Glendale’s history and the role of public housing without the big delays and protests that would likely be the outcome of historic designation. We seem to have a City Council majority enamored of protest and process. As a Minneapolis citizen I’d like to see equal emphasis on progress.