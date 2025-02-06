Counterpoint: That study on the economic benefits of ATV trails? Treat it with suspicion.

In addition, the survey study focused solely on monetizing benefits and forgot to monetize the associated financial costs. Examples of these costs would include road maintenance, lost revenue from other forms of recreation not compatible with off-highway vehicles and search-and-rescue, etc. There are also environmental cost impacts to consider, such as habitat degradation and fragmentation by trails and noise disturbance that negatively affect wildlife. Wildlife watching in Minnesota generated $5 billion in 2022, according to DNR figures. Soil erosion and water degradation are also a cost factor, as well as invasive spread and management. Terrestrial invasives spread is a $3 billion annual problem in Minnesota affecting economies, environment and ecosystems.