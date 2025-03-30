Counterpoint: St. Paul does face critical issues, but its City Council members are far from ‘unserious’

Brehm is right to point out that there are critical issues facing St. Paul. We must revitalize our downtown by attracting new residents, workers and visitors. We must ensure public safety in our neighborhoods, on our streets and on public transit. We need to expand our tax base and boost our economy by attracting new companies and making it easier to develop businesses and housing. We need to provide excellent public services and make it easier for people of all income levels to call St. Paul home.