Counterpoint: Outcomes, not money, drove prostate cancer screening recommendations

Decades ago, the only screening for prostate cancer was a rectal exam. Famous for how much patients disliked it (doctors weren’t enthralled, either), and how poor it was at detecting prostate cancer early. Essentially useless. Then came the discovery of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test as a tool to monitor people who were receiving treatment for prostate cancer. It was very useful for that purpose. It was suggested that this test could be used for early detection of prostate cancer, although there was a wide variation in individuals’ levels who did not have cancer, some people with aggressive cancer had low levels, and people with levels two or three times normal had no cancer. So it wasn’t a great test for screening because of those false negatives and false positives, but it was what we had.