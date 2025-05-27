Counterpoint: Outcomes, not money, drove prostate cancer screening recommendations

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As a retired primary care physician, I felt the need to respond to the May 20 commentary “Prostate cancer: Questions of medicine, money and risk.” The author is unfortunately dealing with regionally advanced prostate cancer and advocates for more extensive screening to detect early prostate cancer. He finds it astonishing that some screening guidelines say not to screen for prostate cancer at all. On the face of it, that does seem ridiculous. But it isn’t so cut and dried.
Decades ago, the only screening for prostate cancer was a rectal exam. Famous for how much patients disliked it (doctors weren’t enthralled, either), and how poor it was at detecting prostate cancer early. Essentially useless. Then came the discovery of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test as a tool to monitor people who were receiving treatment for prostate cancer. It was very useful for that purpose. It was suggested that this test could be used for early detection of prostate cancer, although there was a wide variation in individuals’ levels who did not have cancer, some people with aggressive cancer had low levels, and people with levels two or three times normal had no cancer. So it wasn’t a great test for screening because of those false negatives and false positives, but it was what we had.
And that screening did find cancers that we wouldn’t have found otherwise. The problem was, we couldn’t tell if they were “bad” cancers, the kind you might die of, or the “not so bad” cancers that might never had caused symptoms. We imaged the prostate, did biopsies and then had the pathologist try to predict the cancer’s behavior by assigning it a score based on microscopic appearance.
Initially, almost everyone was offered either surgery or radiation as a treatment to eliminate the cancer, unless their life expectancy was 10 years or less. Treatment back then almost always resulted in permanent loss of sexual function and, oftentimes, incontinence. But we saved lives, right? Well, the numbers weren’t great.
Historically, men have had about a 2% chance of dying from prostate cancer and a 6% chance of being diagnosed with it in their lifetime. After years of doing PSA screening, studies determined that those men screened had about a 12% chance of being diagnosed and a 1.8% chance of dying from it. Ten-year survival after diagnosis was about 90%, no matter what you did. So your chances of being diagnosed was doubled, but only 2 men out of 1,000 had their lives saved. Many men were needlessly frightened, and many lost sexual and urinary function. So that is where the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) came up with its recommendations.
A couple more things: