Counterpoint: Here’s a first the press is quiet about

The second paragraph of the first article on the front page of the Star Tribune about Demuth taking over as the speaker of the fully gathered House — presented next to a small inset photo — says “this time, her election was legitimate.” How flattering. A second article from that same date finally gets around to focusing on Demuth as the first person of color and first female Republican to become the speaker, while also noting lower in the text that “she’s a baker with a favored family recipe for sugar cookies” and always brings the same peanut butter sandwich to work every day at the State Capitol. Seriously? Does anyone know what Keith Ellison or Ilhan Omar brings to lunch? Are Janeé Harteau or Peggy Flanagan bakers?