Need a career change? State Patrol program seeks candidates without law enforcement experience

Abdi, who patrols in the south metro, once viewed troopers as the “mean guys on the freeway,” he said. Now in his role, he’s changed his mind. Abdi said he enjoys interacting with the public. Most of the motorists he stops for speeding or holding phones while driving — he stopped 34 drivers for holding phones in February — are polite. He said he tries to be that way, too, all in the name of keeping the roads safe.