Vince Wren was all set to become a prosecuting attorney until he worked an internship and found the job didn’t bring much gratification.
Need a career change? State Patrol program seeks candidates without law enforcement experience
Applications for the 2025 Law Enforcement Training Opportunity are open until March 30.
“I was bored with the lifestyle of researching and writing,” the 26-year-old from Eagan said. “I wanted something more fast paced and dynamic.”
He found that with the State Patrol. On his first shift, Wren got involved in a pursuit. “I did catch the guy,” he said.
Wren made the jump from law school to trooper three years ago by going through the patrol’s Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO), a program for people who hold two- or four-year college degrees, but don’t have training or background in law enforcement.
From now through March 30, the agency is accepting applications for its next round of LETO starting in August.
Over the past 10 years, more than 200 people who formerly worked as financial advisers, school teachers, mechanics and UPS drivers have gone through the program and earned their badges. The program, which includes pay at 80% of the base salary of a trooper, provides training to pass the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) exam, which is required to become a licensed peace officer.
About 30% of the 620 state troopers on the road are LETO graduates. And more will be needed as the pool of candidates with law enforcement degrees continues to shrink, and competition among agencies to hire those with degrees rises.
In the next four years, more than 100 state troopers will reach retirement age. LETO will help keep numbers strong and bring individuals with diverse backgrounds to the team, said Kyle Everson, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
“We want those people who truly have a passion for public service and making our roads safer to join the patrol,” he said.
Yahya Abdi, 38, was a stay-at-home dad for years until a family member told him about LETO. He went through the program and a subsequent trooper academy. A year ago, he became what is believed the first Somali trooper in Minnesota
“That’s a honor,” he said.
Abdi, who patrols in the south metro, once viewed troopers as the “mean guys on the freeway,” he said. Now in his role, he’s changed his mind. Abdi said he enjoys interacting with the public. Most of the motorists he stops for speeding or holding phones while driving — he stopped 34 drivers for holding phones in February — are polite. He said he tries to be that way, too, all in the name of keeping the roads safe.
Last week, he stopped a driver for going 75 mph in a 55 zone on I-35E in Eagan, but cut him some slack.
“I wrote it for four over [the speed limit],” Abdi said. “It won’t go on his record but it still keeps him accountable.”
Abdi lauded the patrol for its “rigorous training” and said nobody with an interest in law enforcement should shy away.
“They will get you prepared,” Abdi said. “They throw everything at you.”
Wren, whose mother worked as a Forest Lake police officer, said he hopes others will follow his lead.
“We’d love to get more people committed to public service,” Wren said. “I have a lot of pride putting on that uniform.”
