Counterpoint: Actually, Minneapolis has donors on all sides

I’m sure that last one will get under Payne’s skin, because he accuses campaign messaging of tricking the public into thinking the City Council has defunded the police when he says they really haven’t. I think it’s more likely that people believe the council attempted to defund the police because nine of 13 council members stood on a stage and announced that they would. And because Payne’s own website read: “I want to take every opportunity there is to divest money from the cops … every dollar we can move away from policing is a policy win.” And because we all watched last year as the City Council defunded the police recruitment budget and diverted state public safety aid funds meant for police retention to other pet projects.