Counterpoint: Actually, Minneapolis has donors on all sides
And all sides would do well to understand residents like me.
I was shocked to see the second most powerful elected city official in Minneapolis run a commentary last week likening progressive Mayor Jacob Frey to Donald Trump and the All of Mpls donors to Elon Musk and DOGE (“Minneapolis doesn’t have a strong mayor, it has strong donors,” March 7). Especially given that I — a Democrat and a resident of Minneapolis — am one of those donors.
City Council President Elliott Payne suggests that his colleagues are the victims of an asymmetrical spending war in local elections. The argument on its face is as misleading as it is laughable. The truth is that Payne’s own extreme council majority and their causes have enjoyed millions of dollars in PAC spending — the majority of which has come from outside Minnesota. In 2021, the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign raised $3.7 million in an attempt to pass a ballot measure to get rid of the Minneapolis police. The other side, All of Mpls, spent far less, $2.3 million, advocating for reform without defunding or abolishing the Police Department. Voters weighed both arguments and decisively chose to keep the MPD.
While there is spending on both sides, the most noticeable difference between these two camps is funding sources. A look at All of Mpls’ 2024 campaign finance report, which Payne conveniently linked in his commentary, shows that over 99% of the organization’s money came from Minnesota residents and unions — people who live here, know our city and care about the local outcomes.
On the other hand, the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, and its successor, the Minneapolis for the Many PAC (which is now spending on behalf of a subset of council members, including Payne) raised funds from primarily national sources. In 2024, 87% of Minneapolis for the Many’s funding came from a single Massachusetts-based fund.
I give to political campaigns when the candidates’ messages resonate with my values and experience as a Minneapolis resident. I’d rather my elected officials practice good governance than stall progress with unproductive activism and unrealistic agendas. I’d rather we support workers and local businesses than demonize economic development. I’d rather we invest in public safety than defund the police.
I’m sure that last one will get under Payne’s skin, because he accuses campaign messaging of tricking the public into thinking the City Council has defunded the police when he says they really haven’t. I think it’s more likely that people believe the council attempted to defund the police because nine of 13 council members stood on a stage and announced that they would. And because Payne’s own website read: “I want to take every opportunity there is to divest money from the cops … every dollar we can move away from policing is a policy win.” And because we all watched last year as the City Council defunded the police recruitment budget and diverted state public safety aid funds meant for police retention to other pet projects.
Apparently Payne believes it is fair to baselessly compare a progressive Democrat like Jacob Frey to Elon Musk, but it is unfair for Payne to be criticized for his own votes, actions and clear statements on his own website.
So, do I buy Payne’s argument that big donors are somehow spinning a message to undermine the far left unbeknownst to naive Minneapolis voters? No. Because there’s money on both sides, and we all read the newspaper.
What I really took away from Payne’s commentary is that his argument is the desperate kind you make when you’re short on ideas. Or maybe it’s that his ideas are not winning ideas. Despite his powerful position on the City Council, he doesn’t seem to get anything meaningful done. So he spends his time complaining about other Democrats and comparing them to the single-most undemocratic leader this country has seen — apparently with a straight face.
The Democratic Socialist majority on the City Council thinks the answer to the far right is to swing farther left. This is the exact wrong approach and leaves many progressive Democrats feeling alienated from their local representatives.
Hopefully, this year’s election will be a contest of ideas on how to improve our city at the municipal level, not a maladapted proxy war for national politics. If it is, I believe it will deliver the change that our city deserves.
Al Giesen has lived in Minneapolis for more than 40 years, residing in Ward 11. He is retired and an active member of the Minneapolis Area Chapter of the DFL Senior Caucus.
