Undocumented Minnesotans continue to apply for state driver’s licenses even as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to re-enter the White House in January and deliver on promises to increase deportations.
Could Trump use Driver’s License for All data for deportations? Minnesota officials say protections are in place.
Several immigrants who attended a driver’s license class and exam a week after the presidential election say they’re taking a wait-and-see approach to Trump’s promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.
By Andrew Hazzard
Minnesota’s Driver’s License For All law went into effect last October, making Minnesota the 21st state or U.S. territory to allow undocumented people to legally operate a vehicle. Many immigrants at a recent class about how to apply for a license said they’re taking a wait-and-see approach to the Trump administration.
They’re aware of his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants but say it’s still speculation at this point. Without permanent legal status, they say, they’re always at risk in the United States, no matter who is in the White House. The licenses are also available to people who are in the country legally but don’t have permanent residency, such as immigrants who have been granted Temporary Protected Status.
“We think that if we are on a good path, it won’t affect us,” Mayreli, a Venezuelan immigrant, said of Trump’s plans.
Mayreli, who is being identified by her first name only because of her immigration status, said most immigrants from her country are professionals who just want to work, and that obtaining a driver’s license and identification card are important steps. Trump’s campaign promises are scary, she said, but she believes he’ll mostly target criminals.
She took the driver’s license exam a week after the election.
The state does not share information about licensed drivers with federal immigration authorities without a court order, the Minnesota Drivers and Vehicle Services (DVS) office said in a statement to Sahan Journal.
“We only share data as allowed or required by law,” the statement said. “We will only share information if required by a state or federal judge order after exhausting all legal means.”
The first year of Driver’s License for All saw a 500% spike in driver’s license tests taken in Spanish. The test is offered in nine languages, including Dari, French, Hmong, Karen, Pashto, Russian, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.
Minnesota issued 25,223 driver’s licenses to people using foreign birth certificates or passports as documentation this year as of Nov. 13, according to DVS. The department noted that using a foreign document to obtain a license does not necessarily correlate with an applicant’s immigration status, and that details of who used such documentation is not public information or available to law enforcement.
Licenses issued through the law are indistinguishable from other licenses, though non-permanent residents are not eligible for the federally accepted Real ID, DVS said.
Having a driver’s license prevents undocumented people from ending up in the court system for small traffic violations, which can trigger deportation processes, experts say.
Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Accion Latina (COPAL) hosts driver’s license classes and written exams in south Minneapolis. Exactly a week after the election, a group of 15 attended the early afternoon exam. The group, including Mayreli, sat through an hour-long class on Minnesota driving rules before taking the test.
Attendees included recent arrivals from Venezuela and El Salvador. They see a license as a path to driving and the higher earning potential that comes with it, and as a way to obtain a legitimate form of identification. Sahan Journal is identifying attendees by first name only due to their immigration status.
Manuel, an attendee from Venezuela who has lived in Minnesota for about a year, said Trump’s calls for more deportations and for ending programs like Temporary Protected Status that allow people fleeing certain countries to stay in the U.S. hasn’t changed his feelings about living in the U.S. He said he wants a license because life is much more difficult without a car.
Juan Carlos and his family came to Minnesota a year ago to provide a better life for his three daughters. Juan Carlos worked as a chauffeur in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and wants to be able to drive here. He’s looking forward to having a local ID.
“It’s really important,” he said.
Juan Carlos believes people from countries in distress like his will continue to immigrate to the U.S. no matter who is president. They have an obligation to their children to pursue a better life, he said.
Minnesota’s Driver’s License for All law has safeguards, including data protections, so that law enforcement officers who check a driver’s license during a traffic stop cannot access immigration data. Federal immigration authorities like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are barred from accessing immigration data through driver’s licenses unless they obtain a warrant, according to DVS.
Fears about the federal government using driver’s license information to access details about immigration status arose in the first Trump administration. In late 2019, after New York and New Jersey allowed undocumented residents to obtain licenses, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security sent a memo requesting a study on how those laws affected enforcement efforts.
ICE has used state driver’s license databases while attempting to identify people in photos in Utah, Vermont and Washington, the Washington Post reported in 2019. The paper reported on a similar practice in Maryland in 2020.
Minnesota has protections against federal immigration officials using driver’s license data, but they don’t necessarily safeguard against the federal government violating the law, said Julia Decker, policy director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.
“The reality is that anytime that we as residents are providing our information to any government entity,” Decker said, “there is a non-zero possibility that information could fall into another government entity’s hands.”
About the partnership
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for a free newsletter to receive Sahan’s stories in your inbox.
about the writer
Andrew HazzardSahan Journal
President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, and it's shaping up much differently than his first. He's prioritizing loyalists for top jobs.