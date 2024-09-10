Cottage Grove man drowns in St. Croix River

Keith Taylor, 66, of Cottage Grove was with friends and family on a boat parked onshore at Kinnickinnic State Park, across the river from Afton, Minn. He dove off the boat’s diving board and did not immediately resurface, witnesses said. Friends and family pulled him from the water and started CPR. Authorities were notified at about 1:24 p.m. First responders arrived and continued CPR until Taylor was pronounced dead.