The Vikings downgraded cornerback Kris Boyd to out on Saturday afternoon due to the hamstring injury he played through last week against the Titans, and added receiver Tajae Sharpe as a late scratch against the Texans due to an illness.

Boyd was already listed as doubtful while being limited in practice this week after getting his first NFL start against Tennessee. Sharpe practiced without being listed on the injury report at all until popping up with an illness on Saturday, when the Vikings also reported no positive COVID-19 cases nearly a week after playing the Titans.

The Vikings already ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes for a second straight game due to a neck injury. Hughes’ 2019 season ended because of a fracturedvertebra in his neck.

Safety George Iloka has also been elevated from the practice squad and will be available for Sunday’s game in Houston. Iloka, who signed with the Vikings on Sept. 17, was also elevated against the Titans and played on special teams.