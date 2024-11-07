Convicted mayors of Waseca, Good Thunder win re-election

Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder since 1992, also won re-election this week. Anderson, 68, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor conflict-of-interest charge in October. He admitted to having a personal financial interest involving his family trucking company receiving money to haul gravel for a street project. His plea deal led to dropping the three felony counts of embezzlement and theft against him; the remaining charges against him are to be dismissed within a year.