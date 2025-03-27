Company won’t build AI data center in rural town, eyes Glencoe expansion

A Colorado-based company say it’s committing to efforts to build an AI data center in Glencoe, after a flirtation over the winter with the small rural town of Mountain Lake.
Revolve Labs, which operates a crypto-mining facility in Glencoe, discussed a deal with the city of Mountain Lake last fall for an AI data center.
The deal would have provided Mountain Lake with $250,000 in utilities revenue for an AI data center to be purchased near the town’s electrical substation, according to city information.
Revolve Labs nixed its Mountain Lake plan a week before a public forum set to address questions from the public in mid-February, said city administrator Michael Mueller, who led discussions with the company.
“As of right now, no data center or any facility is coming to Mountain Lake,” Mueller said in a recent phone call. He said he hopes to restart conversations with the company next year.
Jeff St. Onge, senior operations manager at Revolve Labs, confirmed the company paused efforts at Mountain Lake in an email last week.
“The city is making upgrades to the electrical system and will not be ready to provide additional capacity until sometime next year,” St. Onge said.
He said the company is focusing its efforts on expanding its site in Glencoe.