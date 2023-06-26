Somali Americans grieving the five young women killed by a reckless driver want answers.

Who made the unauthorized release of the crash video that went viral on social media? Why did the accused motorist, Derrick Thompson, get his license reinstated in Minnesota after he was imprisoned for a 2018 hit-and-run in California? What was the involvement of the state trooper who saw Thompson's rented car speeding past him on Interstate 35W and began following it without lights on just before the vehicle slammed into the victims' car?

"We are asking the governor of the state of Minnesota to create an independent investigation into this case," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota.

He addressed reporters Monday at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, flanked by loved ones of the women who died. The victims all had been active members of the mosque and were running errands for a wedding when prosecutors say Thompson struck them the night of June 16 and killed them instantly.

Hussein said he wants an investigation independent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Though Minneapolis police are probing the crash video leak, Hussein said he doesn't have confidence in their ability to do the job given that the Department of Justice recently found the municipal police department had a pattern of civil rights abuses.

"There's just a number of things that with this particular incident seemed to be out of order," Hussein said. For the family members of the deceased, "this is a pain that they hope will never be brought forward to any family in our state and our country."

That pain resonated in the voices of the victims' loved ones, who came together to speak publicly for the first time about Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20; Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20; Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19; Siham Adan Odhowa, 19 and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17.

Wiping away tears, Abdulkani Odhowa paused for a long time. He lowered his eyes.

"Sagal," he said of his cousin, "was a remarkable young woman known for her kindness and infectious laughter. She possessed a brilliant mind and limitless potential … Sagal's spirit was filled with determination and a passion to make a difference in the world."

Yusra Ali spoke of how Abdikadir was her best friend and like a sister to her; they both taught at the mosque's Sunday school and had an "unbreakable bond" since 10th grade. She was like the therapist in their friend group, Ali recalled – that's why she thought Abdikadir was pursuing a psychology degree at St. Paul College.

"She was very attentive to detail when people talked to her and often put others before herself," Ali said. "She was also very family oriented and put family first, as she always made sure her younger siblings were taken care of."

Rukia Gessade remembered the love and compassion of her younger sister Sahra Gessade. She majored in health sciences at the University of Minnesota in Rochester and took all the courses to apply for medical school next year with the hope of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

"I remember how you would spend countless hours at your desk, pouring over textbooks and solving complex equations. Your hard work and determination were truly inspiring."

The Muslim community will feel the loss all the more as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a major holiday, on Wednesday – and at Dar Farooq, gather on the lawn where they came together last week for prayers before the massive funeral.

"I don't know how joyous it's going to be for a lot of people," said Abdulahi Farah, a board member of the mosque.

He explained that since the tragedy, "some of the young people are not eating. Some of them are not sleeping. They want to be awake the whole night. Some of them want to be at the grave site because they're just like, 'We want to be close to them.'"

The message on Eid, he said, will be about supporting one another and making sure they stay connected.