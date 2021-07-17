Owen Miller drove in one run on a sacrifice fly and Wilson Ramos another on a single in the eighth inning as Columbus rallied to beat the St. Paul Saints 5-3 on Friday night at CHS Field, ending their three-game winning streak. Ramos is a former Twins catcher.

The Saints had taken a 3-0 lead on Tomas Tellis' RBI single in the second inning and Drew Maggi's two-run homer in the fourth.

Columbus tied the score at 3-all in the fifth inning on Ryan Lavarnway's two-run homer and Connor Marabell's solo shot.

Righthander Josh Winder, who threw 12 pitches in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game in Denver, started for the Saints and gave up two runs and five hits in 4⅓ innings.

News services