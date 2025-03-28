College financial aid letters are confusing. A new bill aims to correct that.

A bill proposed in the Minnesota Senate would make colleges’ and universities’ financial aid letters simpler, and require them to use a standardized form and common terms when communicating with families about college costs.
Advocates for the bill said at a hearing Thursday that college students are increasingly burdened by student loan debt, and not everyone understands how much they’re actually going to pay after receiving financial aid letters from colleges, which use different formats and language, making them hard to compare.
“Understanding financial aid is one of the biggest challenges for families and students accessing higher education,” said Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten, DFL-St. Paul, the bill’s sponsor. “I think this is a really important consumer protection measure.”
The impetus for the bill came from a report from the federal Government Accountability Office in 2022 that found nearly two-thirds of colleges in a nationally representative sample follow half or fewer of the “best practices” for creating financial aid letters, Oumou Verbeten said. The report also recommended mandating that financial aid letters follow those practices, which the report includes.
The requirement that colleges use a standardized form for their letters would start in the 2028-2029 school year. The bill would also require that, in developing a standard financial aid letter, state leaders must consult with students, representatives from institutions, school counselors and the student loan advocate in the Department of Commerce.
Letters would have to include the estimated cost of attendance, a student’s total direct costs and other expenses, the financial period for the offer, whether costs are based on full-time or part-time status and whether tuition is calculated by credit hour and the aggregate amount of grants and scholarships, itemized by source.
They must disclose that loans have to be repaid, that interest rates are set annually and directly call out loans using that word. The letters must explain the process for accepting the aid offer and what a student’s next steps are.
There’s also a federal bill — called the Understanding the True Cost of College Act — aiming to do the same thing, Oumou Verbeten said, adding that Minnesota wants to be a leader in this area.